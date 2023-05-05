Rainbow Oaks restaurant will continue playing National Anthem despite liberal outrage





FALLBROOK (KUSI) – Fallbrook’s Rainbow Oaks restaurant plays the National Anthem for their customers every single day at noon.

Customers stand up from their seats, put their hand over their hearts, and sing The Star-Spangled Banner as part of a patriotic tradition that is loved by the greater community. The tradition started as a result of NFL players taking a knee during the anthem before games.

But after KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon shared the Rainbow Oaks story, far-left liberals became outraged. The owner, Jeanene Paulino, said a Tik Toker came into the restaurant, took a video of the customers singing, and then posted it on Tik Tok saying she was “terrified.”

The video gained tens of thousands of comments, as liberals expressed their shock, calling it “wild,” “scary,” and even “terrifying.”

Paulino and the former owner, Duke Maples, said they don’t force people to stand up, everyone does it by choice, an act of patriotism and gratitude for those who serve.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy pointed out that the fact this is even a “story” is comical.

Paulino and Maples said they will never change their policies, no matter how upset some people get.

For more information, visit: www.rainbowoaksrestaurant.com

KUSI’s original coverage of the National Anthem being played is below: