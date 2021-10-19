Raising Cane’s on their approach to the restaurant industry’s labor shortage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Employers across the country are struggling to find staff, especially in the restaurant industry.

But the national fast food chain Raising Cane’s has a unique solution to the labor shortage.

They are putting their corporate employees on the frontline.

Raising Cane’s Regional Leader of Restaurants, Cheryl Reed, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what they mean by “frontline workers.”