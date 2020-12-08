Rakiraki Ramen and Vegan Japanese Yasai offer take-out dining options

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen in Kearny Mesa and Little Italy has brought a new plant-based experience to Convoy Street: The Yasai.

Chef Junya Watanabe showcased his vegan dishes that include fresh preparations created in the Japanese tradition, including Housemade Tofu Chawanmushi.

Chef Watanabe discussed the many take-out options Rakiraki and Yasai have as the two restaurants are constantly adapting to stay-at-home orders.