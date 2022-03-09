‘Rally 4 Choice’ seeks to unmask San Diego Unified students before April 4 date

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District’s mask requirement will remain until April 4, the district announced last week.

However, the State of California will be lifting its mask mandate for schools after March 11.

One local group held a rally Tuesday to fight SDUSD’s decision to extend the mask mandate past the state’s date.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Board of Education where a “Rally 4 Choice” was underway Tuesday.