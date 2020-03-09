Rally held at County Courthouse against release of sexually violent predator

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To help celebrate International Women’s Day, members of Your Voice Has Power organized a rally outside of the County Courthouse to speak out against the wrongful release of sexually violent predator Michael Poulson.

The group met at Tio Leo’s restaurant to discuss the need for State Bill 1023, which would prohibit the sexually violent predator proceedings to be held behind closed doors.

Mary Taylor, an activist and sexual assault survivor to serial rapist Alvin Quarles spoke about why it’s important to change the law.

“Our voices do have power,” says Taylor. “And the only way we can stop these things from happening is to change the law.”