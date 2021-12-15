Rally to be held today against the reinstated mask mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As of Today, Wednesday Dec. 15, the state-wide indoor mask mandate is in effect.

Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infection rates since Thanksgiving, the state announced Monday Dec. 13 that beginning Dec. 15, mask- wearing will become mandatory in all indoor public settings across California regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will once again be required in public places from grocery stores, restaurants and bars to gyms, movie theaters and churches.

Multiple companies and groups are against this reinstated mask mandate, and are either choosing to not comply or non enforce this mandate.

On Wednesday, activist group “Let Them Breathe” along side those against the mask mandate are rallying at 7:00 -9:00 a.m. at Koffie. Co 348 E Grand Ave, Escondido.

