‘Rally to End Mandates’ calls on East County to push for end to school mask and vaccine requirements

SANTEE (KUSI) – East County residents have been rallying for an end to mask mandates and vaccine requirements for schoolchildren.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Santee with more details Wednesday evening.

The rally took place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday

Parent group, “SanteeParents4Choice,” called for all Santee residents to attend their rally, which took place at 5 p.m. outside the Santee School District office just before the board meeting at 6 p.m.