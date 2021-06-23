Rally opposes San Diego Unified School Board’s funding for ethnic studies program expansion





UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – A group of parents gathered again outside San Diego Unified School District’s headquarters today to protest the expansion of the district’s ethnic studies curriculum.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in University Heights with more details on the rally.

Ethnic studies has been in SDUSD’s curriculum for years, but the district has been revising and updating the curriculum in recent years.

The district plans to expand its ethnic studies program and some parents fear that the expansion could include critical race theory.