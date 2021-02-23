Rally to reopen SDUSD after CDC declared schools can hold in-person classes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid the CDC’s declarations that schools can open, “Reopen SDUSD” will be holding a rally outside the San Diego Unified School District’s office on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

The group strategically chose their rally to happen before SDUSD’s Tuesday Board meeting.

Reopen SDUSD intends to hold District leadership accountable.

Leslie Hofmeister, parent and Co-Founder of “Reopen SDUSD,” joined KUSI to discuss the group’s efforts to get their kids back in school.

The SDUSD teacher’s union, San Diego Education Association, wants teachers to get vaccinated before reopening schools.

Hofmeister mentioned that the kids do not have time to wait for vaccination of all teachers, which have been delayed.