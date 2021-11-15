Ramona breaks heat record, San Diego ties 1949 record

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Sunday tied a 1949 record for highest maximum temperature at 87 degrees while Ramona broke a 2007 record of 90 with a high temperature of 92, the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, weak Santa Ana winds were expected to continue Sunday, but heat and low humidity may still bring elevated fire weather conditions below passes and along the coastal slopes, where easterly winds of 15-25 mph and some gusts of 35 mph were expected to continue.

High temperatures along the coast were predicted to be 80-85 degrees with overnight lows of 46-56. Western valley highs will be 91-96, with 86-91 near the foothills and overnight lows of 48-57, the National Weather Service said. Mountain highs were expected to be 77-85 with overnight lows of 45-55. Highs in the deserts will be 90-95 with overnight lows of 53-61.

As the ridge aloft weakens and shifts farther inland on Monday, a better afternoon sea breeze was predicted to return marine air to coastal areas, forecasters said.

The cooling was expected to be further enhanced Tuesday as a disturbance passes by to the north. This was likely to return fog and low clouds to coastal areas and bring noticeable cooling inland.

A broad trough along the West Coast was likely to maintain onshore flow, periods of night and morning low clouds and fog, and cool days for the remainder of the week.

Preliminary indications are for some warming next weekend, with a weak Santa Ana developing Saturday and strengthening on Sunday.