Ramona Deputies Search for Missing Man

JULIAN (KUSI) – Sheriff’s deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year- old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills.

Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff’s officials said.

He was believed to be near Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls after going for a walk in the area sometime Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Search-and-rescue teams were searching trails and roads in the area.

Anyone with information on Hughes is asked to call 911.