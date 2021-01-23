Ramona Fitness Center defies coronavirus public health orders

RAMONA (KUSI) – The Ramona Fitness Center has remained open despite San Diego County COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Peter San Nicolas joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about why he’s choosing to be defiant and stay open despite the shutdown order.

Nicolas was criminally charged with health order violations in August, though he said those charges have since been dropped but recently was served a cease and desist letter.

The gym owner said he has had thousands of check-ins and no COVID-19 infections traced to the gym.

He is also part of a lawsuit in federal court against local and state officials over the coronavirus-related operational restrictions they say violate their constitutional rights.