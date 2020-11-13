Ramona Fitness Center is planning to remain open despite purple tier restriction

RAMONA (KUSI) – The Ramona Fitness Center is planning to remain open despite San Diego County moving back to the purple tier starting Saturday morning, according to owner Peter San Nicolas.

Nicolas joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about why he’s choosing to be defiant and stay open despite the shutdown order.

Nicolas was criminally charged with health order violations in August, though he said those charges have since been dropped.

He also is part of a lawsuit in federal court against local and state officials over the coronavirus-related operational restrictions they say violate their constitutional rights.