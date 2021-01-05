Ramona man rushes to save neighbors whose house was on fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A residential structure fire on the 1200 block of H Street near 12th Street in Ramona broke out early in the morning New Years Day.

Residents got out safely thanks to the quick action by neighbor Nick Espinoza. He pounded on the doors until the residents woke up and got everyone out of the house.

Firefighters kept the fire confined to the garage (minor damage to home).

Espinoza graduated from Ramona High School in 2016 and is now considering a career in firefighting.

Fire officials call his actions brave and heroic.