Ranch 45 is gearing up for Fall Season offering wine dinners and events





SOLANA BEACH (KUSI)- Ranch 45 in Solana Beach converted the restaurant into a market due to COVID-19 restrictions and the owner, Pam Schwartz says, “This was a way to get through the lockdowns and stay in business.”

Ranch 45 has an outdoor patio with plenty of seating and for the Fall Season, they’re offering wine dinners and will be hosting events. Schwartz says, “We have TVs and would love for the community to come watch Football here and enjoy a nice steak.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Schwartz on Good Morning San Diego to find out what they’re doing for Fall. Schwartz says, “Business has been really good. However, since families have their kids going back to school, things are slowing down a little bit so we’re always trying to come up with new menu items for people to enjoy here.”