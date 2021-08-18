Ranchita home unfit for SVP placement, says Assemblyman Voepel

EAST COUNTY SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The fight to stop the placement of two sexually violent predators in San Diego County continues.

The 68-year-old Michael Martinez has been proposed to live in a Ranchita home and the 64-year-old Merle Wakefield is being proposed to live in a home in Borrego Springs.

Assemblyman Randy Voepel, who represents District 71, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what he is doing to prevent these SVP placements.

Voepel described that his team is currently writing letters to the judge who will either deny or accept placements for the SVPs.

The assemblyman added that Ranchita has only a single cell phone tower.

Generally law enforcement is shared in the area, Voepel said, adding that it would take about an hour for a deputy sheriff to be able to arrive on the scene.

Voepel put forth the idea that if SVPs need to be released into society, they should be divided up by population groups so their dispersal is not so concentrated.

He also added that his team asked that a mobile home be placed on Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility to house the SVPs and allow them the ability to come and go without bounds — but the idea was shot down.