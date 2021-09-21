Ranchita resident fights against SVP placement near his property





RANCHITA (KUSI) – Residents in Ranchita are fighting back against the placement of a sexually violent predator in their area.

Ranchita resident, Nick Ketelsen, attended Monday’s hearing regarding the conditional release of convicted pedophile Michael Martinez. He owns property leading to the home Martinez would be placed.

Five Ranchita residents were given time to speak at the hearing but at the last second, Ketelson was told he would not be able to be one of the five speakers.

Ketelsen spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the issue.