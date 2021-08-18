Ranchita resident lives 700 feet from proposed SVP placement

RANCHITA (KUSI) – Patty Miller is a Ranchita resident who currently lives a mere 700 feet away from the home up for proposed placement of sexually violent predator Michael Martinez.

The quiet mountain community is currently fighting Martinez’s placement.

Miller joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Ranchita and the possible SVP placement.

Miller described Ranchita as a small town in which residents like herself feel safe enough to leave their doors open.

It takes 40 minutes to get a loaf of bread, Miller said, emphasizing that Ranchita would not be an appropriate placement for someone who requires a lot of care and monitoring.