Ranchita residents fight to stop a convicted pedophile from moving into the area

RANCHITA (KUSI) – Residents in Ranchita are fighting back against the state government’s decision to place a convicted pedophile into their neighborhood.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke with Borrego Springs and Mt Helix residents Sarah and Lee Rogers. They said it doesn’t make sense to drop a sexually violent predator into their community, and risk the safety of neighborhood children.