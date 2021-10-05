Rancho Bernardo activists win battle against placement of convicted violent child molester

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – Now that the people of Rancho Bernardo have successfully denied a violent child molester from moving in next door, an activist community has been born.

Most of these folks never paid attention to politics or policies before this incident, but many of them are now ready to “change the laws” that led to this.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from outside the home that will not be occupied by a violent sex offender.