Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm opens this weekend

The Rancho Bernardo Pumpkin Farm opens this weekend. The 28 acre property features not only pumpkins but a petting zoo, hay rides, train rides, corn maze and many acres of U-Pick sunflowers. They have 5 locations across the county including Del Mar, Mission Valley, National City, and Bonita Farm as well as Rancho Bernardo. The Rancho Bernardo location will be open Oct 1st through Oct 14th from 9 am to 6 pm and Oct 15th through Oct 31st from 9 am to 7 pm.