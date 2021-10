Rancho Bernardo resident ‘relieved’ over homeowners rescinding SVP placement

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – Rancho Bernardo homeowners rescinded their offer on Oct. 1 to place sexually violent predator Douglas Badger in a Rancho Bernardo home.

Rancho Bernardo resident, Jeff Grace, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his reaction to the news.