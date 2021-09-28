Rancho Bernardo residents oppose the placement of SVP Douglas Badger

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Douglas Badger was recently recommended for a home placement in a Rancho Bernardo community.

Michael Combe, Rancho Bernado resident, was filmed speaking with the owner of the proposed home, who Combe described as having the power to “rip up the contract” which would allow Badger to live there, as well as a judge’s ruling.

Combe expressed that Badger would live close to his family, which includes two girls.

Email comments on Badger’s placement to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org or call 858-495-3619 beginning Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.

