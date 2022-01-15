Rancho Coastal Humane Society to participate in the Betty White Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be taking part in the Betty White Challenge which encourages animal lovers and Betty’s fans to donate $5 to an animal shelter or pet rescue on what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

John Van Zante from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how they are working to honor the golden girl.

To learn more about the event, visit rchumanesociety.org