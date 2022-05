Rancho Del Rey Middle School VEX VCR Team wins world championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista’s Rancho Del Rey Middle School’s VEX VCR Team has won the 2022 VRS Middle School World Championships!

KUSI’s Jason Austell was joined by Coach Chad Pearson; 7th graders Ethan Ileto, Neil Ambalkar, Enoch Shinm; and 8th graders Andrew Espinola, Jolee May Esmele, Maile Lee, and Lilianne Montehermoso on “Good Morning San Diego”