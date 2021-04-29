Rancho Peñasquitos community invited to voice concerns over proposed ‘Juniper Project’





RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego City Planning Commission held a virtual public hearing on an application for the development of The Junipers, Lennar’s proposed project to build 526 homes and apartments.

If the Juniper Project is approved, northeast Rancho Peñasquitos could be home to nearly 3,000 housing units, nearly doubling the current supply.

Community residents, including board members of the PQ-NE Action Group nonprofit, are prepared to voice their concerns about impacts of The Junipers to their community’s infrastructure, fire evacuations, traffic, air quality and lifestyle if the project is recommended for City Council approval.

Joe Pierzina, Board Member, PQ-NE Action Group, who is against the development, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the project and share why they are looking for community input.

Pierzina says their biggest concern with the development is safety and fear of increased traffic making it harder to leave the area in case of wildfires.

Pierzina also cited climate change as a reason to not allow Lennar’s to build this development.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy asked about our very expensive housing costs, but Pierzina said the newly constructed houses will still be pricey.

Aerial drone footage of the Northeast Rancho Peñasquitos are is below. The drone flies over the nearly completed Pacific Village, then Millennium PQ apartments under construction, and finally the former Doubletree Golf Course where Lennar plans to build 536 housing units.