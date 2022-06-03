Rancho Peñasquitos parking lot almost fully cleared of campers

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them.

With the complexities of the homeless crisis, the Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and a number of businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns from residents of the area.

KUSI News has followed this story for over a month, and sometimes over 10 RVS, and over a dozen other vehicles have been camped out in the parking lot overnight, sometimes for multiple days.

After a long battle, residents are now celebrating after they have successfully cleared out the Park & Ride.

Kate Glenn, from the Rancho Penasquitos Town Council shared the details on how they got it done, with the help of KUSI, on Good Morning San Diego.

EARLIER STORY: RVs and Campers take over Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos