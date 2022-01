Rancho San Diego pushes back on plans for sand mine





RANCHO SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Locals in Rancho San Diego have been pushing against plans to turn a portion of the Cottonwood Golf Club into a sand mine.

Matt Prichard was live in East County Wednesday evening with more details.

To learn more about efforts to halt this sand mine, visit www.stopcottonwoodsandmine.com.

