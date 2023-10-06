Rancho Santa Fe Fire District open house/pancake breakfast taking place Oct. 7th

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI)- The Rancho Santa Fe Fire District will host an open house and pancake breakfast on October, 7th from 8:00am-12:00pm at Fire Station Two in 4s Ranch. The free community event takes place during fire prevention month and they hope residents in Rancho Santa Fe join them for a morning full of fun.

In addition to pancakes, there will be fire station tours, live fire demo, Reach air fly over, sidewalk CPR & ambulance tours, Sheriff’s Dept. and CHP will be present.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at Fire Station Two and spoke with Correy Cooper about the importance of the event.