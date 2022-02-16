Rancho Santa Fe School Board requests Newsom give them back local control





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – California’s statewide mask mandate has officially expired, although you may not have known one was in place if you watched any NFL games, basketball, or been to a large concert.

But you definitely would have noticed if you had school aged children. Despite the statewide mask mandate expiring, California students are still being forced to wear masks in their classrooms, even though there is hard evidence proving they are being severely impacted by the mandate.

California’s Dr. Ghaly recently announced the student mask mandate will be extended for two more weeks, and is set to expire at the end of February. But parents and students throughout California have had enough.

Rancho Santa Fe School Board Member (serving as current president), Jee Manghani, has taken action after a group of over 150 parents signed onto a letter requesting the board take back local control. The letter cited high rates of vaccination in the community and staff, as justification for their request.

The RSF School Board voted 4-0, one member not in attendance, to send a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for local control, as requested by the concerned parents.