Rancho Santa Fe school district defies Newsom, will allow mask choice for students





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Starting February 22, 2022, students and staff in the Rancho Santa Fe school district will no longer be forced to abide by Governor Gavin Newsom’s mask mandate, which is still only in place for campuses.

Superintendent Donna S. Tripi sent a letter to the RSF community announcing the governing board’s special meeting that led to them approving “mask choice for students effective tomorrow, February 22nd.”

Last week, KUSI reported that the Rancho Santa Fe School Board requested Governor Newsom give them back local control of the mask mandate. The district cited vaccination rates in the Rancho Santa Fe community and among their staff to justify their request.

Tuesday on Good Evening San Diego, Rancho Santa Fe board member and acting president, Jee Manghani, will explain the district’s decision and the resulting support they’ve gotten from parents and students with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes.

