Rancho Santa Fe School District will not enforce state’s vaccine mandate





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The Rancho Santa Fe School District has passed a resolution against California’s vaccine mandate.

Officials from the school district are urging Governor Newsom to reconsider or rescind the mandate as a condition of in-person learning.

The governing board of RSFSD said they believe the vaccine mandate is “ill-advised and in opposition to the educational, social and emotional goals of the district for its students.”

“The Governor’s vaccination mandate severely limits local school district control in deciding the best way to ensure all students access to in-person education and the board recognizes that many families who choose not to vaccinate their children will disenroll their children,” the resolution states. It continues, “given this likely result, the vaccination mandate interferes with a local school district’s ability to provide in-person for its students.”

The Rancho Santa Fee School Board passed the resolution unanimously with a 4-0 vote on December 16, 2021.

Under Governor Newsom’s vaccine mandate, all California K-12 public & private school students must be vaccinated in order to attend in-person school. Unvaccinated children will be given an option to enroll in online school, independent study programs or they can be homeschooled.