Rand Paul ‘Night Before Christmas’ parody slams omnibus spending bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Senate recently approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, preventing a government shutdown but risking a huge debt increase over the next year.

Roughly one-third of the money is set aside for national defense, while $45 billion would go to emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

Another third will go to non-defense discretionary programs, which typically include federally funded programs such as education, transportation, income security, veterans’ health care, and homeland security.

Republicans like Rand Paul think the budget is reckless and bloated. His parody of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” rags on the massive spending bill in comical fashion.