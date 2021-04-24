Randy Economy discusses prospects of Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Caitlyn Jenner, one of the matriarchs of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, announced her run for California governor on April 23.
The long-standing Republican is running to replace current California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s seat during the possible recall election later in the year.
Randy Economy, Senior Advisor and Media Spokesman at #RecallGavin2020, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the prospects of Jenner’s run.