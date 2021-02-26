Randy Economy gives update on recall Gavin Newsom campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The effort to gather signatures to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has only a couple more weeks before their deadline.

Campaign’s senior advisor randy economy joined Good Evening San Diego to give an update on the recall efforts.

The Recall Gavin Newsom campaign said it has crossed 1,825,000 signatures. 1.5 million are needed, but the leaders have a goal of 2 million to ensure they are above 1.5 million after signature verification.