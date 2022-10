Randy Jones gives his predictions for upcoming Padres games

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres will be playing the Phillies in a home game at Petco Park on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Randy Jones joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the Padres’ lineup and the talent both teams have displayed this season.

This Padres game follows two back-to-back wins vs. the Dodgers.

The Phillies and the Padres are both wild cards, making this game extra suspenseful for both cities.