Randy Jones Virtual Run/Walk and Roll For Independence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Get ready to enjoy the sunshine as San Diego Padres Hall of Famer and 1976 Cy Young Award winner Randy Jones hosts the 11th annual Randy Jones Run, Walk & Roll For Independence.

The event on May 1 supports Home of Guiding Hands, a San Diego County-based nonprofit that provides programs and housing for men, women and children with developmental disabilities.

Registration is open and participants can create their own 5k (3.1 miles) walk route and complete it anytime on May 1.

The registration fee, $40.00 for adults and $35.00 for children/youth 16-21 and military, includes a T-shirt and commemorative medal.

A Family four-pack is $120 and will provide four hours of respite care for a family of children 3 or younger who have intellectual disabilities, developmental delays or medical fragility. All Walk proceeds benefit Home of Guiding Hands. ​

Jones will host a special meet & greet April 26, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., at Everbowl Scripps Ranch Shopping, 9455 Hibert Street, San Diego, 92131. Jones will be onsite to sign sports memorabilia and participants can sign up and pick up their event packets. Everbowl will be offering 2-for-1 food and beverage specials.