Rapper Kodak Black reportedly one of four shooting victims at LA afterparty

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Rapper Kodak Black was identified as one of four people who were shot Saturday at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert on the outskirts of West Hollywood, according to multiple media reports.

NBC News reported that four law enforcement sources familiar with the shooting named the 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, as one of the victims. TMZ also reported that the rapper was one of the shooting victims. The Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm those reports.

The LAPD said all the victims were in stable condition.

Police were sent to the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, at 2:45 a.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

“They (witnesses) heard a fight outside, when multiple shots were fired,” Madison said.

Police later added that “gunshots were fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the location.”

The victims were a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 24-year-old man thought to be Kodak Black.

The LAPD said paramedics rushed two victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and officers discovered there were two additional victims who self-transported to local hospitals.

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey said police called his department at 2:49 a.m. regarding the shooting. The man now thought to be Black may have called authorities at about 3:16 a.m., while in the 10300 block of Wilshire Boulevard, at Comstock Avenue, to report that he had been shot or wounded, Humphrey said.

TMZ reported that the shooting took place as a fight broke out involving Black, but Madison could not corroborate that. A video from the scene appeared to indicate that 10 gunshots were fired.

The entertainment website reported that the afterparty occurred at The Nice Guy restaurant, near the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber had performed a concert whose audience reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Kapri was sentenced to prison in 2019 for weapons possession and was pardoned in 2021 by former President Donald J. Trump.

The LAPD’s Wilshire station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 213-922-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.