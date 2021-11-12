Rapper Rob $tone hosting ‘No Place Like Home’ community day in San Diego





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Rapper Rob $tone is hosting his inaugural ‘No Place Like Home’ community day this Sunday at the Jackie Robinsons YMCA.

The first of its kind event will feature a kids zone from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, followed by a celebrity basketball game from 2:00pm – 5:00pm.

Rob $tone joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming event, and invite everyone down to participate.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $5 for kids. To buy tickets, click here.

This one for the town !!! Y’all know i love the kids 🍋 Bring the whole family out! Got some big things lined up for this that we will continue to announce as we approach the date! Thank you to all the organizations and business involved! TICKETS: https://t.co/6DwqpvydVS pic.twitter.com/R67caXUZxG — rob $tone. (@youngrobstone) October 22, 2021

