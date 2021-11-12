Rapper Rob $tone hosting ‘No Place Like Home’ community day in San Diego

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Rapper Rob $tone is hosting his inaugural ‘No Place Like Home’ community day this Sunday at the Jackie Robinsons YMCA.

The first of its kind event will feature a kids zone from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, followed by a celebrity basketball game from 2:00pm – 5:00pm.

Rob $tone joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming event, and invite everyone down to participate.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $5 for kids. To buy tickets, click here.

Following his interview, Rob $tone joined KUSI Meteorologist Mark Mathis on the weather wall to give the forecast for the No Place Like Home Community Day event. Check it out below:

Categories: Good Morning San Diego, Local San Diego News