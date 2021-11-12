Rapper Rob $tone hosting ‘No Place Like Home’ community day in San Diego
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Rapper Rob $tone is hosting his inaugural ‘No Place Like Home’ community day this Sunday at the Jackie Robinsons YMCA.
The first of its kind event will feature a kids zone from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, followed by a celebrity basketball game from 2:00pm – 5:00pm.
Rob $tone joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming event, and invite everyone down to participate.
Tickets start at $25 for adults and $5 for kids. To buy tickets, click here.
Following his interview, Rob $tone joined KUSI Meteorologist Mark Mathis on the weather wall to give the forecast for the No Place Like Home Community Day event. Check it out below: