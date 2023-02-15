Raquel Welch dies at 82





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Raquel Welch was a famous actress through the 60’s and 70’s whose first star film was the sci-fi hit “Fantastic Voyage” (1966). From there, her career bloomed; she starred in dozens of films and became an international celebrity.

Welch was born in Chicago, Illinois but moved to San Diego with her parents when she was two years old. She attended La Jolla High School and won the title of Miss La Jolla and Miss San Diego. Welch won a Golden Globe Award in 1974 for her role in “The Three Musketeers”.

Welch died Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023