Raquel Welch dies at 82
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Raquel Welch was a famous actress through the 60’s and 70’s whose first star film was the sci-fi hit “Fantastic Voyage” (1966). From there, her career bloomed; she starred in dozens of films and became an international celebrity.
Welch was born in Chicago, Illinois but moved to San Diego with her parents when she was two years old. She attended La Jolla High School and won the title of Miss La Jolla and Miss San Diego. Welch won a Golden Globe Award in 1974 for her role in “The Three Musketeers”.
Welch died Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.