Raul Campillo discusses final week of his campaign for City Council District 7

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for San Diego City Council District 7 is one of just two council races between Republican and Democrat candidates.

District 7 includes neighborhoods just north of Interstate 8 from Linda Vista and Mission Valley, to San Carlos and Tierrasanta.

With the election less than a week away, voters will decide which candidate will replace the termed-out incumbent Scott Sherman. Democrat candidate Raul Campillo, a deputy San Diego City Attorney, and Republican candidate Noli Zosa, co-founder of the restaurant chain Dirty Birds are facing off to represent District 7.

The outcome of this race is likely to impact the power dynamic between Republicans and Democrats on the San Diego City Council. If Campillo wins, the Democrats will have a supermajority on the San Diego City Council.

Campillo supports Measure E, and hopes it can revitalize the area and potentially make the Midway District an economic driver for San Diego in the future.

Raul Campillo discussed his policies and campaign for City Council District 7 with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.

