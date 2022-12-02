Ray Lewis Law aims to protect elderly from online scams

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year, we hear sad stories about scammers taking money from hardworking people, and the elderly are the most commonly victimized.

Last year alone there were over 92,000 elderly victims, totaling almost $2 billion in losses.

Attorney Ray Lewis represents victims of elder abuse, including those who have been abused, neglected, or exploited at nursing homes.

Ray Lewis joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to share insight on how to spot a potential scam, and what you need to do if you, or someone you know, has already been victimized.

For more information visit www.raylewislaw.com or call 1 (877) ELDER 80