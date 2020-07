RBV alum and current Colorado Rockies catcher donates hair for good cause

Rancho Buena Vista baseball alum and current Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters has been making the most out of this quarantine by growing out his hair for a good cause.

On July 14th, he decided to finally cut it and donate it to Wigs4Kids in Michigan to help those less fortunate.

He also talked about how he feels for those in the class of 2020 who missed out on that final baseball season.