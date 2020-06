RCP Block & Brick adapts to COVID-19 pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President of RCP Block & Brick, Mike Finch, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about how RCP Block & Brick has adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic & what they’re doing to keep staff & customers safe.

RCP Block & Brick serves dealers, contractors, and homeowners, throughout Southern California. RCP provides convenient access to hardscape and masonry supplies with 6 retail locations.