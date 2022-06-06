‘Reach for the Stars’ Galaxy Gala to benefit Meals on Wheels San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meals on Wheels San Diego County will be hosting a “Reach for the Stars” Galaxy Gala to help fundraise to keep their clients fed.

You can support Meals on Wheels San Diego County, through purchasing tickets to the Galaxy Gala, participating in the online silent auction, donating directly to the organization, volunteering, and more.

This year’s fun space theme will sure to be an amazing time and there is much excitement around being back to celebrate in-person after three years.

Tickets cost $250 (General Admission); $350 (VIP)

More info and to purchase tickets: sandiegomealsonwheels.org

Event Information:

Saturday, June 11, 2022 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sheraton Hotel & Marina in the Pavilion Ballroom

1380 Harbor Island Drive San Diego, CA 92101