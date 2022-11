Reaction to City Council Vote of Ash Street Bond





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria seeks is seeking $175 million in new borrowing to pay for Ash Street, Civic Center Plaza buyouts. The bonds would cost the city up to $11.6 million a year for the next 30 years — an amount that comes to $348 million, or almost $32,000 a day until 2053.

Mike Aguirre, former San Diego City Attorney, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to further discuss this issue.