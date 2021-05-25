Reaction to Councilmember Montgomery Steppe’s ‘Open Letter on Lincoln High School’ to school board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District four San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe penned an open letter expressing her strong concerns for issues surrounding the quality of education provided at Lincoln High School.

The councilmember joined Good Morning San Diego on Friday, discussing her letter and Lincoln High School.

Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Board Vice President of the San Diego Unified School District, District E, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to provide her reaction to the open letter.

The councilmember’s letter brought up claims of fraud, sexual assault, and misappropriation of funds at the school.

Dr. Whitehurst-Payne responded that an independent investigation should be performed to address Councilmember Montgomery Steppe’s claims.

Dr. Whitehurst-Payne said that next week, she and Board President Richard Barrera will join in a discussion with Councilmember Montgomery Steppe to delve into what is happening in the district’s schools.

She reiterated that she welcomes everyone to come together and ensure the best education possible for the district’s students.