Reaction to San Diego Union-Tribune’s Editorial Board recommending a “No” vote on Measure U

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is placing a bond on November’s ballot that would allow it to borrow $3.2 billion to fund a variety of projects across its over 200 educational facilities and to be paid off by extending the existing districtwide property tax of six cents per $100 of assessed value.

Richard Barrera, a Board Trustee for SDUSD, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss why you should vote “YES” on Measure U.