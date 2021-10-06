Reaction to the Board of Supervisors meeting today on SVP placements

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins issued a statement today regarding the now-denied proposed placement of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger in the Rancho Bernardo community:

“I share the concerns of the community regarding the proposed placement of a sexually violent predator and I agree that given his history, it was wrong. In fact, I had planned to send a letter to the courts opposing the placement. While that’s no longer needed in this particular instance given that the property owners decided to terminate the agreement placing him in the community, the issue absolutely warrants continued scrutiny. I have long advocated for rehabilitative programs, but I continue to have questions and concerns about the parole process and placement of someone who has committed these types of violent crimes. Community safety remains a top priority for me, and I’m taking a hard look at what the state’s role is in this and what can be done moving forward.”

Member of Kid Safe California, Sarah Thompson, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego with her reaction to the developments surrounding SVP placements in California.

The San Diego Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to opposed the placement of sexually violent predators in the county until local jurisdictions are able to fully participate in the placement process, including having full veto authority.

Sarah Thompson, who was involved in the fight against SVP Douglas Badger’s placement in a Mount Helix home, said that she is very proud of the work being done around the neighborhood placements of California’s SVPs.