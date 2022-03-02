Read Across America Day starts the month-long book drive at select locations in SD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To Commemorate Read Across America Day, local non profit United Way of San Diego County (WSDC), Warwick’s La Jolla, and Libélula Books & Co are hosting a book drive through March 31st.

Their goal is to collet 1,000 books to increase children’s access to books at home and foster a generation of diverse readers.

Join UWSD at Libélula Books & Co. on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to see community members making donations in support of the book drive, as well as a beautiful display table with diverse age-appropriate book suggestions.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Libélula Books & Co. to get some more information about the drive.

Libélula Books & Co., 950 S 26th St., San Diego, CA 92113

uwsd.org/read